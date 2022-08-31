Man dies 16 days after two-vehicle crash
A 77-year-old man has died more than two weeks after sustaining injuries in a crash in Nottinghamshire.
Police said John Foster was hurt in the two-vehicle crash in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on Wednesday 10 August.
Mr Foster, from Mansfield, was taken to hospital but the force confirmed he died on 26 August.
Inquiries into the crash, which occurred just before 10:00 BST, are continuing.
Sgt Mark Baker, of the force’s serious collision investigation unit, said: "A man has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specially-trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.
"Our thoughts remain with the family and friends who have asked for their privacy to be respected.
"We are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information or dashcam footage, to please get in contact with us."