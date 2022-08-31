A 77-year-old man has died more than two weeks after sustaining injuries in a crash in Nottinghamshire.

Police said John Foster was hurt in the two-vehicle crash in Rosemary Street, Mansfield, on Wednesday 10 August.

Mr Foster, from Mansfield, was taken to hospital but the force confirmed he died on 26 August.

Inquiries into the crash, which occurred just before 10:00 BST, are continuing.