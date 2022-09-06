Detectives are seeking a key witness to a street fight involving knives and a baseball bat in Nottingham.

Officers were alerted to reports of the fight, close to the junction of Goldsmith Street and Clarendon Street, at about 15:10 BST on 30 August.

The altercation was broken up and four people were arrested at the scene.

Police are now searching for a witness who approached traffic wardens to report what he had seen.