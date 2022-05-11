A historic clan stronghold in the Western Isles is likely to remain closed to the public for all of 2022, Historic Environment Scotland (HES) has said.

Isle of Barra's Kisimul Castle dates from the 15th Century and was built on a rock at Castlebay as a Macneil power base.

Concerns have been raised on Barra about the extended closure, particularly its impact on a clan gathering in August, external.

HES said the castle was shut for safety reasons, with some floor areas and walls in need of repairs.

The public agency's predecessor, Historic Scotland, took over responsibility for managing and conserving Kisimul in 2000.

At the time the organisation signed a 999-year lease from Ian Roderick Macneil, 46th Clan Chief, for £1 and an annual rent of a bottle of Talisker whisky.