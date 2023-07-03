Three teenagers have been arrested after they entered a school without permission and made threats to staff.

Gwent Police said the teenage boys entered Abertillery Learning Community in Abertillery, Blaenau Gwent, at about 08:45 BST on Monday.

The force said it was called after the boys made threats to members of staff and set off the school’s fire alarm.

Two 15-year-old boys and a 14-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of affray and criminal damage.

The boys remain in police custody, and no injuries were reported from the break in.