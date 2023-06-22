Proposals to make Guernsey’s three independent colleges exempt from parts of the island’s new education law have been initially approved by deputies.

A vote on the final Education Law proposals is set to take place later this week.

Education, Sport and Culture President Deputy Andrea Dudley-Owen had warned that exempting the colleges would lead to “reputational damage” to Guernsey.

Deputy Lyndon Trott, who led the proposal to change the law, said he wanted the new law to “protect the excellent education provided by the colleges".