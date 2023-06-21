Luxury retailer Harrods has taken over part of the downstairs of the old House of Fraser, which closed in 2021.

The CDC will fit in behind, filling the majority of what remains on that level and will be accessed from the first floor, the trusts said.

Ben Cox, from property developer Sovereign Centros which manages the mall, said it was a "major milestone in the evolution of the centre".

It would be a "key regional location for alternative uses including healthcare", he said.

The 134 expected new jobs and "significant new footfall" would benefit other shops on the site, he added.

The CDC is due to open in 2024 but the trusts said they would also be running additional diagnostic services in Blaydon from the end of this year.