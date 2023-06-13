Irish committee on assisted dying meets for first time

An Irish parliamentary committee formed to consider the issue of assisted dying has been holding its first public meeting.

On Tuesday, it heard opening statements from Rachel Woods from the Irish Department of Justice and Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

Ms Woods said under current law it is an offence for a person to aid, abet, counsel or procure the suicide or an attempt at suicide of another person.

The offence has a maximum penalty of 14 years' imprisonment.

Ms Woods said that while suicide was decriminalised 30 years ago in the Republic of Ireland, the offence of assisting suicide was retained and the "severe penalty was to cover situations where a person deliberately procured the suicide of another for his own motives".

She told the committee that there would remain a need for the law to provide adequate protection against any inducement, incitement, pressure or force being used in respect of an assisted suicide, which would need to be enforceable by police.

In her opening statement to the Oireachtas (Irish parliamentary) committee, Ms Gibney raised concerns about the possibility of unintended consequences of any legislation.

She said this was particularly regarding the "lack of sufficient safeguards to protect against undue pressure being put on vulnerable groups to avail of assisted dying".

She added: "If we are to consider assisted dying to be an extension of patient-centred care and a humane response to suffering, we must ensure that these groups are robustly protected from pressure or coercion."

Ms Gibney said disability alone should not be a reason for assisted dying.

She added it was important to ensure care and support was in place so people with disabilities do not feel they are a burden to their loved ones.