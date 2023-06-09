The renovation project has included the creation of a stage, a cafe and bar area and new flooring.

New toilets have also been installed, as well as sound equipment and soundproofing systems.

More emergency exits allows the venue to host up to 225 people.

The work was funded by a £300,000 grant from the Suffolk Inclusive Growth Investment Fund (SIGIF), external and an additional £150,000 from the local council.

Joe Bailey, director of Sounds East CIC, the non-profit organisation which has a lease on the venue, hoped the repurposed church would have a "creative community feel".

"It lends itself, as a building, to congregation, communion, music and enjoyment, and that will continue for many years to come," he added.

Mr Bailey said inspiration came from similar locations like Norwich Arts Centre and Colchester Arts Centre.

St Stephen's Church will host part of Sounds East CIC's multi-venue music festival Brighten the Corners, external, formerly known as Sound City Ipswich.

The other four locations are the Smokehouse, the Baths, the Corn Exchange and a free outdoor stage on the Cornhill.