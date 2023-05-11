Inspectors said since 2017 there had not been enough focus on what needed to improve “swiftly or robustly enough” which resulted in “increased workloads and an over-reliance on newly qualified social workers”.

It also said a lack of strategic planning had led to "significant numbers of children being placed in unregistered children’s homes which are not meeting children’s often-complex needs”.

However, it added the council “took timely and decisive action to address emerging findings during the inspection in December” and had already made “significant changes” in its bid to deliver the best services possible.

Work so far has included the scrutiny of management being tightened to assure families decision-making is robust, along with improved recording and supervision practices.

Additional placements in registered children’s homes have also been found and plans are in place for two new children’s homes and an assessment centre in the borough.

Local authority chiefs said they were “disappointed” with the rating but “understand and accept” where they have fallen short.

Councillor Dixon said: “We are absolutely determined to raise the bar and deliver children’s services of the highest possible standard.

“We have a history of supporting our children in care and have robust packages of support in place for care leavers.

“The council is absolutely committed to driving up standards for children and young people in our care, our partners have made that same commitment.”

Council chief executive Jonathan Tew said although the issues raised were “serious” they were not “widespread”.

An improvement board has been established and a plan, to be agreed with Ofsted, has been drawn up to address the areas of concern, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.