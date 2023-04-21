No routine appointments with doctors will be available for a five-hour period to allow for "essential training" of staff, Manx Care has said.

All of the island's GP surgeries will be closed between 13:00 and 18:00 BST on Thursday.

The out-of-hours Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will be operating during the period to provide telephone consultations for urgent cases.

However, people have been encouraged to use other health care services available where appropriate.