Elderly couple escape house fire
- Published
An elderly couple have escaped a house fire in St Clement.
Firefighters were called to tackle the kitchen blaze on La Grande Route De La Cote at about 13:15 BST on Wednesday.
"Thankfully the owners of the property had evacuated, although one had sustained burns to the hand in an attempt to stop the fire themselves," a Jersey Fire Service spokesperson said.
The service issued a reminder to islanders not to tackle house fires.
"Wherever you are, please don't attempt to tackle it yourselves and get out, stay out and call 999 as soon as possible," the spokesperson added.
