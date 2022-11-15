T﻿rains are running again on the Cairngorms mountain railway for the first time in four years - though under test conditions for now.

T﻿he UK's highest railway has been closed to visitors since September 2018 due to structural problems.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE), which owns the funicular and the snowsports centre it serves, said work to reinstate the railway had reached the final stages.

The Scottish government agency said trains could be fully operational early next year.

But it added that project costs had risen from about £16m to £25m due to the impacts of Covid, Brexit and blizzards in spring hampering repairs.