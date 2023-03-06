A group of community food hubs plans to expand its operation to help more people deal with the cost of living crisis.

The "Nourishing Norfolk" scheme launched in October 2020 to help people during the pandemic.

Run by the Norfolk Community Foundation, it has already set up 16 hubs and the charity wants to start another nine by the middle of this year.

Chief executive Claire Cullens said: "I don't think any of us expected the sheer size and scale of the problem that has unfolded as a result of the cost of living crisis."