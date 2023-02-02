New BBC HQ named The Tea Factory
At a glance
BBC staff are expected to move into The Tea Factory in 2026
It is expected to be the BBC's most environmentally friendly base
Teams will include BBC Midlands Today, Radio WM, Newsbeat and Asian Network News
The BBC has revealed the name of its future home in Birmingham.
The broadcast centre in Digbeth is to be known as The Tea Factory, in a nod to its past as the former home of Typhoo.
Staff members were asked to suggest names for the building.
All the teams at The Mailbox will relocate, including Midlands Today, Radio WM, Radio 1's Newsbeat and Asian Network News.
Plans for the purpose-built property, at the heart of the area's creative quarter, were announced last year and it is expected to be ready for BBC staff to move into by 2026.
Stuart Thomas, the BBC’s Head of the Midlands, said: "I really wanted something that reflected the wonderful heritage of the building and so I’m delighted we’re calling it The Tea Factory.
"Our new home will be the BBC’s greenest, most modern site. And at the same time we’re upcycling an important part of the city’s history – which will be reflected and remembered with this new name.”