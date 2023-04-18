The last remaining bank in a town has closed its doors for the final time.

Barclays Bank on High Street, Woburn Sands, Buckinghamshire, shut at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman said only nine customers used the branch regularly and a quarter of its customers had been using other branches over the last 12 months.

A limited cashless, part-time service will run at Frosts garden centre and the town's Post Office, on the same road, will remain open.