The last remaining bank in a town has closed its doors for the final time.
Barclays Bank on High Street, Woburn Sands, Buckinghamshire, shut at 12:00 BST on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman said only nine customers used the branch regularly and a quarter of its customers had been using other branches over the last 12 months.
A limited cashless, part-time service will run at Frosts garden centre and the town's Post Office, on the same road, will remain open.
A spokeswoman said the Barclays Local service will run at the garden centre on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9.00 to 14.30.
"The role of the physical branch is evolving, with fewer than 10% of transactions now taking place inside a branch", she said.
Customers would be able to use an app, telephone, online and video banking.
Nearby branches in Midsummer Place, Milton Keynes and Leighton Buzzard, Bedfordshire, will remain open.
Barclays closed its branch in Flitwick, Bedfordshire, which is about nine miles (14 km) away, on Friday, where it has also been replaced by a part-time cashless facility.
