Scottish avalanche forecast season comes to end
At a glance
The latest Scottish Avalanche Information Service (SAIS) season has come to an end.
Daily forecasts on avalanche hazard in six mountain areas had been provided since mid-December, before being wound up at the weekend.
SAIS has recorded a provisional figure of 158 avalanches for the season.
Its highest number yet - 350 avalanches - was recorded in the 2014-15 season.
The service provides forecasts for Lochaber, Glen Coe, Northern and Southern Cairngorms Creag Meagaidh and Torridon.
While daily forecasts have come to an end, SAIS said visitors to the hills should be alert to snow patches posing potential slip and fall hazards.
It said snow cover persisted in all mountain areas mostly above 900m (2,953ft), and there was still extensive snow cover at summit levels, notably in the Northern Cairngorms and Ben Nevis areas.