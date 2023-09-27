A whole primary school has moved in with another close by after it was damaged by flood water.

Much of the books and equipment at Kenton Primary near Exeter were ruined after heavy rain caused flood devastation in the area about a week ago.

After missing two days of school the pupils then moved into Kenn School, three miles (4.8km) away.

Teachers said it had been a "massive" operation and was "heart-warming" to experience such a warm welcome.