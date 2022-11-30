Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Leicester.

T﻿he woman, 28, was struck by a BMW - possibly an X3 or an X5 - that failed to stop at the scene in Carlton Street on 16 November, Leicestershire Police said.

Officers were told the BMW was then driven the wrong way up Lower Brown Street - a one-way street.

The woman's injuries have been described as life-changing but not life-threatening.