Appeal after woman seriously hurt in hit-and-run
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Leicester.
The woman, 28, was struck by a BMW - possibly an X3 or an X5 - that failed to stop at the scene in Carlton Street on 16 November, Leicestershire Police said.
Officers were told the BMW was then driven the wrong way up Lower Brown Street - a one-way street.
The woman's injuries have been described as life-changing but not life-threatening.
Since the hit-and-run, which occurred at about 20:20 GMT, police have carried out a number of inquiries to identify the driver but are now appealing for the public's help.
The force said it happened in a busy area of the city, close to the Leicester Royal Infirmary, and urged anyone who saw what happened or saw the vehicle to contact officers.