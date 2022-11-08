A woman has been arrested after a man died in a stabbing incident in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to a flat at Claddagh Court, Ballyfermot, at around 02:30am on Tuesday, RTÉ News reported., external

A man in his late 30s was found with an apparent stab wound and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The suspect, who is in her late 40s, was arrested and is being held at Clondalkin Garda Station.

It is understood that they were known to each other.

C﻿laddagh Court is a housing complex for older people run by Dublin City Council.

I﻿n a statement, the council said it was aware of the incident.

T﻿he scene remains sealed off while gardaí (Irish police) carry out forensic investigations.

Independent councillor Vincent Jackson said that some residents he spoke to were "absolutely shocked" by what happened.