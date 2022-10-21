Gerry Hutch murder trial shown CCTV of BMW 'used by killers'
The trial of Gerry Hutch for the murder of a man at an Irish boxing event has been shown CCTV images of a vehicle alleged to have been used by the killers.
Mr Hutch, 59, denies murdering David Byrne, 34, during a boxing weigh-in at the Regency Airport Hotel in Dublin in February 2016.
The killing was the second in the feud between the Hutch and Kinahan crime gangs that has claimed 18 lives.
Prosecutors claim the BMW X5 vehicle captured in CCTV footage is linked to Jason Bonney, 50, from Portmarnock in County Dublin, who denies helping a criminal gang to commit the murder.
His defence team said they were challenging the identification evidence and intended to rely on an alibi.
A third defendant, Paul Murphy, 59, from Swords in County Dublin, denies facilitating the murder.
On the opening day of the trial the prosecution said Mr Hutch, disguised as an armed and masked elite officer of An Garda Síochána (the Irish police force), was one of the killers.
Mr Byrne, a father of two children, was shot six times.
The trial at the three-judge, non-jury Special Criminal Court in Dublin is expected to last for 12 weeks.