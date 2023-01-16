A man has been charged after a shop's alarm system alerted police to a burglary in Nottingham.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were called to Bramcote Lane in Chilwell at about 22:25 GMT on Friday.

Officers had been told alcohol had been stolen from the store, and when they arrived the floor was reportedly covered with glass.

A 30-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested shortly afterwards and has since been charged with burglary.