Swan 'fighting for life' after dog attack
A Derbyshire wildlife sanctuary said it was treating a swan for multiple puncture wounds after it was attacked by a dog.
Linjoy Wildlife Sanctuary in Etwall said it collected the injured bird from Albert Village Lake in Leicestershire on Wednesday.
The sanctuary said the owner of the dog had "walked away leaving the swan to die".
Dog owners have been asked to keep their pets on a lead around wildlife and to report any injuries they cause.
Lindsay Newell, the founder of the sanctuary, said the swan was fighting for his life in their care.
She said the swan's neck had been bandaged and he was being given intravenous fluids, pain relief and antibiotics.
Ms Newell said: "Please keep dogs on a lead around wildlife. I cannot stress this enough.
"Albert Village Lake is a popular dog walking area but far too many owners let their dogs off the lead and allow them to chase the birds or walk way ahead of them.
"On this occasion the swan didn't have time to get away and has multiple puncture wounds at the back of the head and down his neck."
She said dog owners should "do the right thing" if their dog does attack a wild animal and "report it to a rescue organisation as soon as possible".