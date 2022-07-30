Mountjoy prisoner in critical condition after assault
- Published
A man is in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Mountjoy Prison in County Dublin.
The inmate, who is in his 30s, was attacked on Friday evening.
He is receiving treatment for serious injuries at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital.
Gardaí (Irish police) and the prison authorities confirmed they are investigating the incident.
A Garda spokesperson said: "The scene has been technically examined and an incident room has been established at Mountjoy Garda Station."