Patients have described a new £12.5m state-of-the-art hospice as "life changing".

The Priscilla Bacon Lodge at Colney, near Norwich, Norfolk, welcomed its first patients earlier this month.

It replaces the hospice's former facility on the city's Unthank Road, which was built more than 40 years ago.

The new building has 24 inpatient rooms, a chapel, a cafe and an outdoor courtyard.