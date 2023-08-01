Warning after van found submerged off Bridlington coast

A van has been discovered partially submerged off the coast of East Yorkshire, sparking a warning from the RNLI.

A volunteer crew was alerted to the vehicle off Bridlington North Beach shortly before 06:00 BST on Tuesday.

Crew members from the RNLI's Ernie Wellings Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) found only the roof and part of the vehicle's windscreen visible.

The van was found unoccupied and the owner was located on the nearby beach "safe and well", the RNLI said.