Warning after van found submerged off Bridlington coast
At a glance
A van was found partially submerged off the coast of Bridlington early on Tuesday morning
The vehicle was found unoccupied and its owner was "safe and well" on the nearby beach, according to the RNLI
A reminder has been issued to motorists to keep vehicles away from beaches on the East Yorkshire coast
A van has been discovered partially submerged off the coast of East Yorkshire, sparking a warning from the RNLI.
A volunteer crew was alerted to the vehicle off Bridlington North Beach shortly before 06:00 BST on Tuesday.
Crew members from the RNLI's Ernie Wellings Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) found only the roof and part of the vehicle's windscreen visible.
The van was found unoccupied and the owner was located on the nearby beach "safe and well", the RNLI said.
Ash Traves, volunteer helm of the Inshore Lifeboat, said: "We managed to get the ILB launched this morning and made good speed on a calm sea reaching the van in 10 minutes.
"We made a thorough and safe search of the van and ensured no persons were trapped inside’.
The team was stood down shortly afterwards.
The discovery prompted a fresh warning to motorists to keep vehicles away from the beach at Bridlington.
A Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team spokesperson said: "A reminder to public that the beaches are not the place to take vehicles."