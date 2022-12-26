County Wicklow crash victim was playwright Jo Egan

The victim of a crash in County Wicklow on Christmas Eve was the Belfast-based playwright Jo Egan.

The two-vehicle collision happened on the N81 at Mullycagh Lower, near Baltinglass, shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Originally from Dublin, Ms Egan was well known in the Northern Ireland arts scene, having founded her own theatre company in 2015.

In a tweet, the Mac Belfast said: "Jo and her talent for creating amazing theatre, mentoring and addressing social issues will be so missed."

The Lyric Theatre it was "devastated to learn of the tragic loss".

Gardaí (Irish police) have appealed for information.