An inquiry over the plan to build 425 new homes and five commercial buildings on the edge of Cambridge is set to take place on 6 June.
Local councillors have said they want to see the plans to redevelop land north of Cambridge North Station refused.
They believe the current design would create a "giant wall of development" on the edge of the city.
Both sides will put forward their arguments and a planning inspector will decide whether the development can go ahead.
Plans for the development were submitted by Brookgate Land Ltd on behalf of The Chesterton Partnership, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS)., external
The project includes the homes and commercial buildings, offering offices and laboratory space, on land off Milton Avenue.
The new development was proposed to be "almost car fee", with 22 parking spaces proposed for disabled parking and visitors, and additional basement parking for the commercial buildings.
Cambridge City Council and South Cambridgeshire District Council said they were "disappointed" by the plan and put forward eight reasons for why they believe it should be refused.
These include the impact on the landscape and character of the area, as well as the impact on heritage assets.
The developer argued that the site is a "vast untapped resource" and the project would result in "less than substantial harm" to heritage assets.
It added that the plans would create a "healthy, inclusive, walkable, low-carbon development", which they said would offer a "vibrant mix" of homes, workplaces, as well as services and social spaces.
