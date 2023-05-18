A man and a woman have been charged with a series of shoplifting offences following allegations that stolen goods were concealed in a wheelchair.

The offences happened between 7 April and 16 May at several stores in Week Street and Northumberland Road, Maidstone, including Co-op, Poundland and Tesco.

Stolen items included alcohol, food and cleaning products, Kent Police said.

It is reported that during some of the offences, a wheelchair was used to hide the stolen products from staff.