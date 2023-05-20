A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a 48-year-old man.

South Wales Police were called to a property on Hill View Crescent in Clase, Swansea, at 10:30 BST on Saturday.

A 38-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody, said the force.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place and the force has appealed to the public for information.