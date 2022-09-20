Second home owners could pay double council tax
At a glance
North Yorkshire County Council will consider a 100% tax premium on second homes
Empty homes would also fall under the levy
About £14m a year could be generated for the authority
The government has closed a loophole enabling second home owners to claim business rates
Second home owners in North Yorkshire could be the first in the country to pay double council tax.
On Tuesday, North Yorkshire County Council will consider implementing a 100% tax premium on second homes.
It would also apply to premises that have been left empty for a year or more from 1 April 2024.
Last year, the Rural Commission - set up by the authority in 2019 to independently examine issues facing outlying communities - recommended the charge and suggested cash generated from it could be used for affordable housing.
It is hoped such a move would help reverse the exodus of young families from areas where house prices are many times above average wages.
A decision on the hike was delayed in July amid concerns over loopholes in the policy, the council said.
In a report to the council's executive, officers state more than £14m a year could be raised from the levy, although opposition councillors have claimed it would be difficult to implement.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, research has shown Richmondshire could generate about £1.8m a year through the levy, while Craven, Harrogate and Ryedale could each bring in about £1.5m. Hambleton could generate £1m, and the Selby district a further £260,000.
Loophole closed
The report highlights that currently properties only need to be available to let for more than 20 weeks in a year for owners to access small business rates relief and the only evidence needed to support a claim is an advertisement.
From April 2023, however, the loophole will be closed, with second home owners having to prove the property was let for at least 70 days.
The report states the council would use "mechanisms" to clamp down on couples who own second homes and falsely claim to be living separately, and warns of financial penalties if bogus information is provided.
In Wales, second home owners were hit with the levy in 2017.
Officers said while the proportion of second home owners paying the premium had fallen by up to 9%, it is unclear whether it had been caused by avoidance loopholes or by bringing second homes back into use as permanent housing.
