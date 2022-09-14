Overturned lorry shuts M40 Oxfordshire junction

An overturned lorry has closed a motorway junction in Oxfordshire.

The articulated lorry tipped on to its side on the A43, near the southbound exit slip road from the M40 at junction 10 at Ardley on Tuesday night.

Thames Valley Police said the road has been closed from the services towards Baynards Green roundabout on the Northampton-bound carriageway.

Highways England said the road was not expected to reopen for several hours.