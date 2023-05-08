A man in his 30s who was arrested after the discovery of a woman's body in the Republic of Ireland has been released.

Gardaí (Irish police) said a file would be prepared for the director of public prosecutions.

The woman was named locally as Angela Canavan, who was in her 50s.

Her remains were found at her home in St John's Terrace, Sligo town, at about 20:30 local time on Monday 1 May, according to RTÉ., external

A post-mortem examination was conducted but gardaí said the results were not being disclosed due to operational reasons.