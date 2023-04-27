A man from the Republic of Ireland has been killed while in Ukraine.

Finbar Cafferkey, who was in his 40s and from County Mayo, died while fighting Russian forces, his family told Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

Mr Cafferkey is understood to have travelled to the country to assist local forces.

He was in his 40s and was a native of Achill Island.

A spokesman for the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs said the department was aware of the case and was providing consular assistance.