Supplies of Coca-Cola could be hit if workers at Europe's biggest soft drinks factory vote to stage industrial action in a row over pay.

Hundreds of staff at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in Wakefield are being balloted because the union said its offer of a 6% pay rise was below inflation.

Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson said a strike would "inevitably put supplies" of soft drinks, including Coca-Cola, at risk over the summer.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) said it was putting "robust" measures in place to protect supplies.