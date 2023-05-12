Appeal to identify man after rape in Guildford

CCTV imageSurrey Police

Surrey Police think the man in this image could have information to help the investigation

Officers investigating a rape in Guildford have launched an appeal to identify a man they wish to speak to.

The attack is believed to have happened between 01:30 and 02:35 BST on 7 April in the area of the Electric Theatre.

The suspect and victim are believed to have been in the nightclub Popworld prior to the attack.

Det Con Claire Mitchell said: “We are treating this allegation extremely seriously and have a team of specially trained officers working to establish exactly what happened."

