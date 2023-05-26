Springwatch presenter recovers from blocked artery
Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams is temporarily stepping back from hosting this year's show due to heart problems.
The Welsh naturalist and broadcaster, 60, said he was left with a blocked artery known as an embolism after a stent was fitted last month.
"My demise has been greatly exaggerated," Williams wrote on Twitter, also thanking the NHS.
Springwatch wished Williams well, tweeting: "We’ll miss you, Iolo... Get well soon".
"Big up the NHS, especially Morriston and Neath Port Talbot," said Williams.
He has been a regular presenter on BBC Two's Winterwatch, Springwatch and Autumnwatch since 2019.
Before becoming a broadcaster for the BBC and S4C he spent 14 years working for the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) in Wales.
'Come back soon'
Fellow Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin said she and the rest of the team would "miss him massively".
She tweeted: "Get well soon, and rest up! I’ll do my best on the show… but come back soon."
In a statement the show said: "Sending loads of love from everyone here at Springwatch."