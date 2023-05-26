Springwatch presenter Iolo Williams is temporarily stepping back from hosting this year's show due to heart problems.

The Welsh naturalist and broadcaster, 60, said he was left with a blocked artery known as an embolism after a stent was fitted last month.

"My demise has been greatly exaggerated," Williams wrote on Twitter, also thanking the NHS.

Springwatch wished Williams well, tweeting: "We’ll miss you, Iolo... Get well soon".