Work on the felling of a number of ancient trees has been halted until at least August, a council said.

More than 50 lime trees were approved to be cut down to make way for a dual carriageway as part of the Stanton Cross development in Wellingborough.

About 20 trees have been cut down leading to protests at the site on London Road.

But Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said he "would not expect the developer to undertake any works to the trees" between 1 March and 31 July.