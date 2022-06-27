A once popular outdoor swim in the Highlands has been revived after a break of more than 50 years.

The Kessock Ferry Swim was held between 1947 and 1968.

Held near Inverness, it involves a distance of about 1,200m (3,937ft) between the communities of South and North Kessock.

It takes its name from a ferry that crossed the narrows, part of the Beauly Firth, until the Kessock Bridge opened in the 1980s.

Interest in the challenge was thought to have declined following the opening of indoor swimming pools.

Inverness outdoor education charity Àban Outdoor Ltd organised Saturday's event.