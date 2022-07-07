Work is due to get under way to build a new baby and pregnancy loss bereavement centre at Birmingham Women's Hospital.

Woodland House will feature counselling rooms, as well as a family room with private garden.

Birmingham Women's Hospital Charity recently reached the £3m target for its appeal, which launched in 2019.

A special sod-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday morning.

About 2,000 families experienced pregnancy or baby loss at the hospital each year, the charity said.

It added the standalone centre would be a "safe haven in which to grieve - away from the hustle and bustle of the busy maternity ward".