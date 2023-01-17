Firefighters rescue driver from chest-deep flood
Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in her car in 4ft deep (1.2m) water.
Three crews were called to Hurrells Lane in Little Baddow, near Chelmsford, Essex, at about 11:30 GMT.
Firefighters waded into the water to rescue her from the car, where water had risen to her chest.
Essex County Fire and Rescue Service station manager Howard Midwood said drivers should always "turn around" if they see any level of flood water.
"Water this deep is enough to float and drag a car a considerable distance - it's not worth taking the risk," said Mr Midwood.
"We have had to use a number of officers, crews and specialist units to assist at the scene - all resources which have been tied up and not available to other emergencies."
Essex Police also attended and the woman was left to be checked over by ambulance staff.
