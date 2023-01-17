Firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped in her car in 4ft deep (1.2m) water.

Three crews were called to Hurrells Lane in Little Baddow, near Chelmsford, Essex, at about 11:30 GMT.

Firefighters waded into the water to rescue her from the car, where water had risen to her chest.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service station manager Howard Midwood said drivers should always "turn around" if they see any level of flood water.