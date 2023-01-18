The future of a number of popular arts festivals in Lincolnshire has been put under threat as a council looks to save money.

South Kesteven District Council has provisionally cut its entire festivals budget, which amounted to £80,000, and said it was reviewing its "cultural offer".

A public consultation into the future of cultural activities in the district has also been launched by the authority.

Ashley Baxter, an Independent councillor at the Conservative-led authority, said communities might have to step-up in order for the events to survive.

The move could affect events such as the Gravity Fields science and arts festival in Grantham and the Stamford Georgian Festival.

In a statement, South Kesteven District Council said: "These events have not taken place for a significant period due to Covid and, in line with the council's challenging financial outlook, are not planned to return in their previous format.

"We are in the process of reviewing our cultural offer and listening to the views of residents and business as we develop a new cultural strategy for the whole district."