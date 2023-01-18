Budget cut threatens future of South Kesteven arts events
At a glance
South Kesteven District Council has provisionally cut its entire festivals budget of £80,000
The move could affect cultural events such as the Gravity Fields science and arts festival in Grantham and the Stamford Georgian Festival
The council has launched a public consultation into the future of cultural activities in the district funded by the authority
The future of a number of popular arts festivals in Lincolnshire has been put under threat as a council looks to save money.
South Kesteven District Council has provisionally cut its entire festivals budget, which amounted to £80,000, and said it was reviewing its "cultural offer".
A public consultation into the future of cultural activities in the district has also been launched by the authority.
Ashley Baxter, an Independent councillor at the Conservative-led authority, said communities might have to step-up in order for the events to survive.
The move could affect events such as the Gravity Fields science and arts festival in Grantham and the Stamford Georgian Festival.
In a statement, South Kesteven District Council said: "These events have not taken place for a significant period due to Covid and, in line with the council's challenging financial outlook, are not planned to return in their previous format.
"We are in the process of reviewing our cultural offer and listening to the views of residents and business as we develop a new cultural strategy for the whole district."
However, Mr Baxter described the area as "a cultural desert" for the arts, adding that the festivals "were a kind of oasis that gave us hope".
He said in order for the events to survive, people would "have to do it for themselves".
Mr Baxter, who represents The Deepings, added: "In the Deepings, we have known this for a long time because we have a raft race, a carnival and the literary festival, which was partly funded by South Kesteven."
People in Grantham, Stamford and Bourne would no longer be able to rely on the council to fund cultural events, he said.
The council's consultation into the future of arts and culture in the district, external runs until the 27 January.
