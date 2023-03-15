The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, has spoken about his investiture as official photos have been released.

He was granted a knighthood by Her Late Majesty in her Jubilee Birthday Honours list in July for his services to the community as Bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey.

The honour was formally bestowed upon Sir Timothy by The Prince Of Wales in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in January.

He said: "It is difficult to describe how special the moment was.

"Many others before me have spoken of the enormous sense of occasion and I can confirm that it was exactly as you might imagine.

"It was both formal and intimate with only my family guests in the room with me in addition, of course, to the Royal entourage.

"His Royal Highness was well informed about Jersey, and we had time to speak briefly about recent events."