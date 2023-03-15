Bailiff's knighthood ceremony 'both formal and intimate'
The Bailiff of Jersey, Sir Timothy Le Cocq, has spoken about his investiture as official photos have been released.
He was granted a knighthood by Her Late Majesty in her Jubilee Birthday Honours list in July for his services to the community as Bailiff of the Bailiwick of Jersey.
The honour was formally bestowed upon Sir Timothy by The Prince Of Wales in the Grand Reception Room at Windsor Castle in January.
He said: "It is difficult to describe how special the moment was.
"Many others before me have spoken of the enormous sense of occasion and I can confirm that it was exactly as you might imagine.
"It was both formal and intimate with only my family guests in the room with me in addition, of course, to the Royal entourage.
"His Royal Highness was well informed about Jersey, and we had time to speak briefly about recent events."
Sir Timothy said: "It is a great honour to represent the island as bailiff and, as I have said before, receiving my knighthood feels very much like the 'icing on the cake' and represents a recognition of the hard work and many hours the whole of my team put in to ensure that the bailiff’s office runs smoothly.
"We are all very proud of the island we represent."