Seven arrested after inquiry into phone thefts
- Published
Seven men have been arrested in a police raid following an investigation into a spate of mobile phone thefts in Nottingham city centre.
Nottinghamshire Police executed a warrant at an address in Alfreton Road, Radford, on Monday morning.
Officers found "large quantities" of suspected Class A and B drugs, as well as a stash of phones believed to have been stolen.
The arrested men, aged 20 to 25, remain in custody.
They are being questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A and B drugs, conspiracy to commit theft and conspiracy to commit fraud.
Sgt Richard Tiernan said mobile phone theft in the city centre had "become a concern in recent months".
"We are now conducting tests to ascertain whether these phones are stolen," he said.
"We have seven suspects in custody and I hope this sends out a message to mobile phone thieves that we will not tolerate their crimes."