Three boys and a man have been arrested after a cyclist was threatened and had his bike stolen in Nottinghamshire.

A group of youths knocked the 14-year-old victim off his bike and threatened him in Brookside Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, at about 15:50 GMT on Wednesday.

N﻿ottinghamshire Police said officers tracked down four suspects in nearby Charles Street and recovered the bike.

T﻿hree boys aged 14, 15 and 17 and a man, 18, have been arrested on suspicion of robbery.