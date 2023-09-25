A cyclist who went into cardiac arrest during a charity bike ride said he was "eternally grateful" to a team of doctors who were cycling right behind him and saved his life.

David Graney, 63, collapsed on a climb during the London to Brighton bike ride on 10 September.

A team of 30 children's specialist medics from St George's Hospital, London, witnessed him fall off his bike and performed CPR on him.

Mr Graney, from Salisbury, Wiltshire, is expected to make a full recovery.