I﻿t is against the law to use a privately-owned e-scooter, with offenders facing fines and points on their licence.

N﻿ottingham City Council said the Department for Transport announced in July that local authorities would have the option of carrying on with the trials up until May 2024.

S﻿ince the trial's introduction, the authority said it had addressed a number of issues, including adding parking racks and marked bays to tackle e-scooters being abandoned, obstructing pavements.

Dangerous pavement riding, the authority added, was being tackled through a "three strikes and you're out" policy.

T﻿he council said, along with the trial's operator - Superpedestrian - that it would be using the rest of the trial to focus on measures to "improve it further".

T﻿his includes trying to attract more women and older people to give e-scooters a go, and continuing to engage with disability and community groups to address concerns.

C﻿ouncillor Audra Wynter said: "We are continuing to learn new things, listen to feedback and make improvements along with our partners at Superpedestrian, to inform a future scheme if e-scooters are rolled out nationwide."

Jean Andrews, policy director at Superpedestrian, added: "In the next year of operation, we’ll be bringing more upgraded technology and continuing to educate riders about safe riding and parking."