E-scooter trial in city to continue until 2024
Nottingham's e-scooter trial will continue until 2024, the city council has announced.
Government-approved trials have been taking place in a number of areas, external, including Nottingham, since October 2020.
In these areas, there are relaxed restrictions on the use of e-scooters rented as part of the trials.
But the vehicles have been the subject of safety complaints after concerns over unsafe riding, parking and communication around the scheme.
It is against the law to use a privately-owned e-scooter, with offenders facing fines and points on their licence.
Nottingham City Council said the Department for Transport announced in July that local authorities would have the option of carrying on with the trials up until May 2024.
Since the trial's introduction, the authority said it had addressed a number of issues, including adding parking racks and marked bays to tackle e-scooters being abandoned, obstructing pavements.
Dangerous pavement riding, the authority added, was being tackled through a "three strikes and you're out" policy.
The council said, along with the trial's operator - Superpedestrian - that it would be using the rest of the trial to focus on measures to "improve it further".
This includes trying to attract more women and older people to give e-scooters a go, and continuing to engage with disability and community groups to address concerns.
Councillor Audra Wynter said: "We are continuing to learn new things, listen to feedback and make improvements along with our partners at Superpedestrian, to inform a future scheme if e-scooters are rolled out nationwide."
Jean Andrews, policy director at Superpedestrian, added: "In the next year of operation, we’ll be bringing more upgraded technology and continuing to educate riders about safe riding and parking."