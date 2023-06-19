The schools which have closed are:

Birchington Church of England Primary School

Sunny Bank Primary School, Murston, Sittingbourne

Palmarsh Primary School, Hythe

St James Church of England Primary School, Tunbridge Wells

KCC said it expects some of the affected schools to reopen on Wednesday 21 June.

A number of schools in other counties have also been affected, KCC added.

A KCC spokesperson said safety is always their priority and that they are "working closely" with the schools affected.

“This week, local education authorities across the country were unexpectedly informed by the Department for Education (DfE) that they have adopted new guidelines from the Institution of Structural Engineers, which have resulted in revised evaluation criteria for schools across the UK, regarding structural detailing of roofs and RAAC (Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete)."

KCC said this "necessitated the immediate closure of a small number of schools in Kent" while work takes place to "make them compliant with the new standards".

The spokesperson added: “KCC is working closely with the schools affected, some of which are academies or voluntary aided and operate independently of KCC.

"This is to ensure that, wherever possible, we can provide temporary accommodation, to ensure that there is as little disruption as possible to the education of the children and young people affected."

A DfE spokesperson said: "Where it is suspected that RAAC is present in a school, we take action based on professional advice."

“We are in regular contact with the schools and the responsible bodies including Kent County Council and are working closely with them to minimise the impact of closures and ensure continuity of education for pupils."