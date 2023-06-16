Two arrests and vehicles seized after Ely tribute
At a glance
Two men have been arrested following a tribute ride in memory of two teens killed in an e-bike crash
More than 20 vehicles, including 11 quad bikes, have also been seized
South Wales Police said some who rode in the convoy were driving dangerously
- Published
Two men have been arrested and more than 20 vehicles have been seized following a tribute ride in memory of two teenagers killed in an e-bike crash.
It followed an appeal for information about an event involving a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff on 10 June.
The vehicles were seized in Ely, Cardiff, after the ride organised to commemorate crash victims Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.
South Wales Police said some in the tribute ride convoy were driving dangerously.
The force said it received "intelligence" about "stolen bikes and this event" and officers carried out a search warrant at a unit near Wilson Road, Ely.
Eleven quad bikes, nine scrambler motorbikes, two all-terrain vehicles and one road motorbike were seized.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods, careless driving and cultivation of cannabis.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and cultivation of cannabis.
The police said an investigation was ongoing.
Earlier this week, two police officers were served with misconduct notices for their conduct prior to the fatal crash on 22 May.