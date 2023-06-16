Two men have been arrested and more than 20 vehicles have been seized following a tribute ride in memory of two teenagers killed in an e-bike crash.

It followed an appeal for information about an event involving a large group of bikes and other vehicles travelling between Barry and Cardiff on 10 June.

The vehicles were seized in Ely, Cardiff, after the ride organised to commemorate crash victims Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15.

South Wales Police said some in the tribute ride convoy were driving dangerously.