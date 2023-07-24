A motorist has spoken of her shock after she found her car had become submerged in a sinkhole.

Agshaniya Ramesh from Coventry said she could not bring herself to look at her car, which she had parked in its usual place overnight, after she heard the news.

The student paramedic said she realised she was not going to get her car back after she saw the damage.

The hole opened up on Sewall Highway on Monday morning after a pipe burst.