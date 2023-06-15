Queen makes Welsh mare first female royal drum horse
Shire horse Juno has become the first female to be named Household Cavalry Drum Horse
Formerly called Willa Rose, she was renamed by Queen Camilla at in ceremony at Clarence House
She will lead the mounted parade the the King's birthday parade, the Trooping the Colour, on Saturday
A Welsh mare has become the first female to be named Household Cavalry Drum Horse.
The Shire horse, formerly called Willa Rose, was named Juno by Queen Camilla in ceremony at Clarence House.
Juno was raised at Dyfed Shire Horse Farm, in Eglwyswrw, Pembrokeshire, which has produced a number of horses for the Household Cavalry.
She will lead the mounted parade down The Mall at King Charles III's birthday parade on Saturday, carrying the rank of Major.
The 10-year-old follows in the hoofprints of Major Apollo, also from Dyfed Shire, who took centre stage during the King's Coronation and the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.
By tradition drum horses are given names from classical mythology - Juno being the chief Roman goddess.
Queen Elizabeth II chose these names throughout her reign – including Apollo, formerly Ed, who still serves, and Dyfed Shire's Celt, who was named Major Mercury in 2010.
Juno was bought by the Household Cavalry in 2021 and had to complete two years of training to be considered ready for the King's birthday parade, known as Trooping the Colour
Juno has had to show she is able to be ridden by an adult in full ceremonial uniform along with the two heavy silver drums.
She has also had to prove that she is able to cope with crowd noise and be confident to lead the band.
Trooping the Colour, which Juno will lead, has marked the official birthday of the British Sovereign for over 260 years.
More than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians will join together the occasion.
Saturday's parade will move from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall alongside members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.